Body found in Lake Guntersville

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
A man's body was found in Lake Guntersville on Oct. 18, 2017. (Source: WAFF) A man's body was found in Lake Guntersville on Oct. 18, 2017. (Source: WAFF)
GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A man's body was recovered from Lake Guntersville Wednesday afternoon.

The Marshall County coroner's office said a passerby noticed the body floating next to a boat at the Town Creek Fishing Center at about 1 p.m.

The man's identity and cause of death have not been released yet.

