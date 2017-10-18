Body found in Lake Guntersville

A man's body was found in Lake Guntersville on Oct. 18, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

A man's body was recovered from Lake Guntersville Wednesday afternoon.

The Marshall County coroner's office said a passerby noticed the body floating next to a boat at the Town Creek Fishing Center at about 1 p.m.

The man's identity and cause of death have not been released yet.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48