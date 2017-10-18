WAFF 48 First Alert Weather now on Amazon Alexa

WAFF First Alert Weather is now available through Alexa on select devises.

Alexa is a cloud-based voice service that allows you to ask questions and get information quickly.

We are with you every day with the latest weather before you walk out the door.

To access our content, enable the WAFF 48 News skill through you Amazon account. It's that simple!

Simply say, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's in the news?" to get your latest First Alert forecast straight from the local weather team you trust.

Remember to download the WAFF 48 First Alert News and Weather apps for you news and weather updates throughout your day.

