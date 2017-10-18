Sylvania police recover stolen church van

Police in the DeKalb County town of Sylvania have recovered a van recently stolen from a church about 10 miles away. But as it turns out, the church was also a victim.

Church officials say they're pleased to get their van back, but this isn't the first time their van has been a target.

"You think they would not bother a church but now days that doesn't bother people, I recon," said Chestnut Grove Baptist Church pastor Steve Lea.

Lea is amazed someone would burglarize a church. But that's what happened to his church in Ider about two weeks ago.

"We looked around and all of the cabinets in the whole church were open, all through the church," said Lea.

After an extensive search they thought all they lost was some petty cash and the cost to replace some broken doors.

"Then after an hour and a half of looking, somebody noticed the van was gone and then it was a different story," said Lea.

Lea said the van is used to pick up kids to go to church and on trips. It was a victim about five years ago when someone stole its catalytic converter.

Sylvania police say they went with officials with the sheriff's department on a tip to County Road 112 and that's where they found the van stuck in a cornfield.

No arrests have been made yet, but Lea feels justice will come one way or another.

"They're messing with something a lot more powerful than they are, not the building or us, but God's house. If I was a thief, I'd leave that alone," said Lea.

Sylvania police say the van theft is part of a larger ongoing investigation.

