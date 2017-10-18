Man accused of flashing in downtown Huntsville parking garage

Huntsville police have caught one of two suspects from separate recent crimes in the Clinton Avenue parking garage.

Toma Mastin, 24, is charged with public lewdness in connection to a flashing incident. According to officers, someone reported that a man exposed himself in the garage in late September. The incident was caught on camera.

Police say the victim identified Mastin. They obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday morning.

Police say this was second of two separate crimes reported at the garage. They are still searching for the first suspect from an incident in August. Police did not give details on what happened.

