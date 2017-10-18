Charge dismissed for 1 of 2 North Courtland double murder suspects

One of the two suspects in a double murder in North Courtland has been released from jail.

23-year-old Tamorris Bolding of Muscle Shoals was released Tuesday. A judge said there wasn't enough evidence presented against him at the Aug. 15 preliminary hearing. His capital murder charge has been dismissed.

Bolding and 19-year-old Kevin Deloney were arrested for the murders of Jimmy Bolding and James Madden at Jimmy Bolding's home in North Courtland.

A judge found there was probable cause against Deloney, who is charged with capital murder. His case has been.handed over to a grand jury.

