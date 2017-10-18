3 people shot in north Huntsville; police searching for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in north Huntsville left three people injured.



The victims were shot in a driveway on Atkins Drive. The suspect was inside a blue Ford Escape, or similar style SUV, when they shot from the passenger seat.

Just got briefed by HPD, they say a suspect shot 3 people in a drive way one was working on a car. Still looking for suspect @waff48 pic.twitter.com/qt4tlT0zhu — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) October 18, 2017

The conditions of the injured are not known at this time. WAFF 48 crews witnessed multiple ambulances leaving the home around noon Wednesday.



Police report no suspect is in custody at this time.









