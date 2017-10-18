Small business networking forum aims to benefit Tennessee Valley

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in north Huntsville left three people injured.More >>
An inmate from Madison County is on the run after escaping from his south Alabama work release.More >>
A current employee of Three Springs spoke exclusively to WAFF 48 News and said the facility is a danger to the community and should be shut down.More >>
A police pursuit in Killen turned deadly Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Dr. Joe Leahy, a survivor of the University of Alabama in Huntsville shootings in 2010, died unexpectedly at his home Sunday.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
