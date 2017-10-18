Small business networking forum aims to benefit Tennessee Valley

Hundreds of small business representatives met for a networking forum at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center on Oct. 18, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Wednesday was a triple-win for the Tennessee Valley, the Army and contracting businesses. They all came together for the small business forum at Huntsville’s Space & Rocket Center.

More than 400 local and nationwide small business representatives were there. They connected with different departments within the Army Corps of Engineers.

Networking and connecting for future projects were the main goals.

“It’s always good to have a face with a name. There’s a real person there. It’s a win-win for both because they’re meeting with industry. There’s new innovative things going on right now. Industry is in the know and we want to keep on top of that and be aware of it,” said Karen Baker, the deputy for small business for the Army Corps of Engineers.

Small business representatives met with Huntsville Center contracting officers and program and project managers as well as business representatives. Many were looking to partner with small businesses on Huntsville Center projects.

The Army Corps of Engineers says, "In fiscal year 2017, Huntsville Center directed awards valued at more than $637 million to small businesses. Huntsville Center has a thorough understanding of federal acquisitions, and advocates for small businesses to compete for more than 5,000 contract actions, or portions of them, that Huntsville Center solicits annually."

Small businesses help to create new jobs, export U.S. exports, employ private sector employees and generate gross domestic product. The Army Corps of Engineers says small businesses are a vital part of the Army Corps of Engineers’ procurement process.

"This forum is our way of keeping connecting with small businesses that can provide that work for us, to understand what capabilities they have and to also let them know about what work might be available for them to do for us in the upcoming year," said Lt. Col. H. W. Hugh Darville, an Army Corps of Engineers deputy commander.

“This was not just an opportunity for the federal government to meet small business subcontracting goals, but for large businesses to meet their small business subcontracting plans. We feel like everybody won today,” said Matthew Urbanic, a lead contracting officer for the energy division for Army Corps of Engineers.

Army Corps of Engineer officials say that going forward, each division and business will be able to meet future industry goals while contracting with the government. That will bring more businesses to the Tennessee Valley and fulfill needs to ultimately help soldiers.

