Escaped inmate serving for Madison County drug charge captured

An inmate from Madison County has been captured following his escape from a south Alabama work release center.



William Shawn Foster was last seen Tuesday night at the Loxley Work Release in Mobile County. Foster is believed to have escaped around 10:00PM.



The Department of Corrections reports Foster was captured Wednesday morning driving on I-65 near Evergreen.



Foster was reportedly pulled over and arrested without incident.



Foster was serving 20 years for manufacturing a controlled substance in Madison County. He was sentenced in June 2016.



He will now face additional charges for escape.





Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48