Escaped inmate serving for Madison County drug charge captured

William Shawn Foster (Source: AL Department of Corrections) William Shawn Foster (Source: AL Department of Corrections)
An inmate from Madison County has been captured following his escape from a south Alabama work release center.

William Shawn Foster was last seen Tuesday night at the Loxley Work Release in Mobile County. Foster is believed to have escaped around 10:00PM.

The Department of Corrections reports Foster was captured Wednesday morning driving on I-65 near Evergreen.

Foster was reportedly pulled over and arrested without incident.

Foster was serving 20 years for manufacturing a controlled substance in Madison County. He was sentenced in June 2016.

He will now face additional charges for escape.

 

