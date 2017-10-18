1 assaulted, 2 injured during Huntsville home invasion

Huntsville police tell us two individuals wearing masks broke into an apartment at the Overlook Apartments located on Sparkman Drive early Wednesday morning around 3 o'clock.

Investigators tell us two women and one man were inside the home.

The man was assaulted and one woman injured herself jumping out of second story window.

Police say the masked men stole their phones and cash.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

