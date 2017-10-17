1 killed in crash during Killen police pursuit

Killen police say someone was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 72 on Oct. 17, 2017. (Source: Killen Police Department)

Killen police say someone was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were pursuing the driver of a vehicle for traffic violations. That vehicle crashed while fleeing them near Arx Mortis on U.S. 72.

The passenger was killed, according to officers.

The driver was injured.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.

No further information has been released yet.

