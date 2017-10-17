1 killed in crash during Killen police pursuit

Killen police say someone was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Dr. Joe Leahy, a survivor of the University of Alabama in Huntsville shootings in 2010, died unexpectedly at his home Sunday.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Colbert County.More >>
A special election has been called to fill the state representative seat of Jim Patterson, who died earlier this month.More >>
A single-vehicle crash sent the driver to the hospital Saturday afternoon.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
We have new details in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after falling into a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
An investigation with ties to South Mississippi could bring down a major manufacturer of fentanyl and other opiate substances.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
Tiger Truck Stop officials have confirmed its mascot of 17 years, "Tony," died Monday. The truck stop is located in Grosse Tete.More >>
