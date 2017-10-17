Fort Payne intervenes in sewer lawsuit

A judge has agreed to allow the city of Fort Payne to intervene in a suit by the state against a privately owned sewage system.

The state is asking a judge to stop the leaking into an area creek. But the city says shutting it down will have a detrimental effect to hundreds of homeowners.

The judge presumed the city would be on the side of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, but the city's attorney told the judge that was wrong.

READ MORE: State opposes Fort Payne intervention in Terrapin Hills sewer case

The city of Fort Payne is now officially involved in a new suit by ADEM filed against the Terrapin Hills Sewer System and its owner, David Groat. In the suit, ADEM attorneys maintain an inspection of the lagoon showed partially or untreated sewage was leaking into Big Wills Creek, a four-year problem that prompted the original suit in 2013. State officials also claim Groat has been in violation of a court order to clean up the mess since 2015.

The suit is asking a judge to cease the unpermitted discharges.

In response, the city maintains ADEM wants to "cap the pipe." The city maintains doing so would have adverse effect on approximately 200 homes involving about 600 citizens. The city argues it would render the homes uninhabitable, unmarketable and worthless.

City officials have previously stated they are considering taking over the system.

READ MORE: Fort Payne contemplates takeover of leaky sewer system

The city was admitted as a third party.

All parties are due back in court Nov. 21.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48