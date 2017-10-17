Fort Payne intervenes in sewer lawsuit

A current employee of Three Springs spoke exclusively to WAFF 48 News and said the facility is a danger to the community and should be shut down.More >>
Killen police say someone was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Dr. Joe Leahy, a survivor of the University of Alabama in Huntsville shootings in 2010, died unexpectedly at his home Sunday.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Colbert County.More >>
A special election has been called to fill the state representative seat of Jim Patterson, who died earlier this month.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
Boston Celtics' all-star forward Gordon Hayward suffered what appeared to be a season-ending leg injury during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
