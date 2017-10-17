Drive-thru flu shots held in Guntersville Tuesday

Drive-thru flu shots were given at Marshall Technical School on Oct. 17, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

After taking a couple of years off, drive-thru flu shots resumed Tuesday in Marshall County. The drive-thru flu clinic was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Marshall Technical School.

Nursing students from Snead State performed the shots for the state department of public health.

Several hundred shots were handed out.

Public health officials say it's always a good idea to get a flu shot this time of year.

“Everybody needs it. It's just especially for small children, elderly, people who are immune-compromised, anything like that where their immune system is weaker than others,” said Sara Shelton, Marshall County Health Department clinic supervisor.

The local emergency management agency also used the event as an exercise should there ever be a pandemic event.

