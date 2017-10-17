Jackson County students explore career options at annual expo

On Tuesday, high school students in Jackson County attended the annual Career Exploration Opportunities Expo at the Scottsboro Fairgrounds to see what's out there after high school.

Students got to see what they can do in the future that matches with their passions, whether it's being a first responder, welding, robotics or even auto mechanics.

"They can see what all is required or what it is that will encourage them to go ahead and start their career path with their educational classes," said Impact Learning Center director Cathy Mitchell.

School officials hope the expo will help with setting career goals. For some, those goals are already determined.

"Construction is what I prefer to go into. Where I get a little bit of everything, architecture, engineering, construction. I get a little bit of it all, be able to do it all," said Pisgah student Carrie Parker.

Brianna Conner, who also attends Pisgah, said, "I want to be a heavy equipment operator, and carpentry is my backup."

But it takes more than a passion. It takes being good at it.

"I'm good at math and building stuff is what I love to do. I've always loved to do that," said Pisgah student Kacie McLaughlin.

This is the seventh year the expo has been held.

