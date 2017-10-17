Illness stemming from Shoals catered event under investigation

The Colbert and Lauderdale County health departments, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Public Health, are investigating a gastrointestinal illness of people who got sick at a catered event hosted by North American Lighting, Inc. in Muscle Shoals.

ADPH reports 36 people got sick at the Oct. 15 event, which was attended by 1,500. Patients reported vomiting and diarrhea lasting less than 24 hours.

The source of the food has been inspected by health department environmental staff, and some samples were sent to ADPH, Bureau of Clinical Laboratories, for testing. Patient specimens were collected for shipment to the laboratory.

“At this time, there is no indication of persons ill other than those who attended the event. If the ADPH determines that the food from the catered establishment is the source of the illness, it will release the name of the caterer," said ADPH district medical officer Karen Landers.

North American Lighting is cooperating with the health department.

"We’re always very concerned when it comes to the health and safety of our team members and their families. With that in mind, we’re working with the health department to determine whether the catered meal provided at our company picnic caused any illness to those in attendance. If the food is found to be the issue, we will certainly take any measures necessary to provide everyone with the proper care and take the necessary steps to prevent any recurrence," said Chad Thompson, corporate human resources general manager for North American Lighting.

Local hospital emergency rooms and urgent care centers have been notified of the reported illness.

Landers said the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Persons who attended the event at North American Lighting and are ill should contact the Colbert County Health Department at 256-383-1231.

