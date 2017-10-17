How to protect yourself in public places

After a string of sexual attacks at a parking garage in Downtown Huntsville, what is the best way to defend yourself in public spaces? A lot would question why potential attackers choose parking garages to find their victims.

Ryan Rushton is a self-defense instructor and he says it’s because there is usually only one way in and one way out and a lot of isolated stairwells. But there are multiple layers of defense you can use to protect yourself. The first is using your voice and being verbally assertive.

“That verbal layer of defense gives you that last line to reveal a potential assailant’s true intentions,” says Rushton.

He also suggests walking with confidence and showing that you would fight back if confronted. Rushton says if none of the first options work, then you fight.

He also says that if you are getting ready to leave an event, go ahead and have your phone and car keys in your hand, that way you’re limiting the distractions of having to look in your purse.

