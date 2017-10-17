WATCH: President Trump holds news conference with Greek PM - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
President Donald Trump will hold a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30PM. WAFF 48 plans to stream the event live in this story.

