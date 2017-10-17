Florence man dies after early morning car crash

An early morning car crash at 7:30 on Tuesday morning claimed the life of a Florence man on Lauderdale County Road 14.

ALEA tells us 62-year-old Jerry Wayne Jones was killed when the 1978 GMC pickup he was driving ran off the roadway in a curve and struck a residence. Jones was not wearing his seatbelt.

Investigators tell us Jones was transported to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence where he was pronounced dead.

The crash happened five miles west of Florence. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

