Huntsville businesses team up to help storm ravaged Puerto Rico

Several Huntsville businesses are teaming up to help storm-ravaged Puerto Rico. They are collecting items that will be sent to aid in the cleanup after hurricane Maria left a trail of destruction on the island in September.

Cheeburger Cheeburger, Legend Realty, and Weatherly Assembly of God are drop off locations in the effort to collect donations. They are collecting non perishable food, first aid items, toiletries, and cleaning supplies. The full list can be found below.

You can drop off the items at their locations through October 22, 2017.

ITEMS NEEDED:

Non perishable food: canned goods, beef jerky, peanut butter, canned nuts, dry beans, etc

First aid items: insect spray, Band-aids, sun screen, Tylenol, over the counter medications, hygiene wipes, etc

Diapers, wipes, formula, water filters, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, combs, shampoo, wash clothes, towels, lanterns, flashlights, batteries, hand held can openers

Cleaning supplies: heavy duty trash bags, dish soap, scrub brushes, work gloves, cleaning wipes, liquid cleaner that can be mixed with water-no spray cleaners, cotton or plastic sponges, no cellulose due to mold, air fresheners, dust mask, clotheslines & pins