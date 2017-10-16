Woman shares story of survival at domestic violence candlelight vigil

On Monday night, the square in Scottsboro was decorated with purple bows in honor of domestic violence victims. The Jackson County Coalition Against Domestic Violence held a candlelight vigil and honor walk in hopes of spreading awareness to the violence that is happening to thousands of women and men in this country.

The keynote speaker was Glenda Johnson, a woman with a gut-wrenching story of survival. She said she hopes she can turn her story into something positive by using it to help someone else.

"You really never know how much physical abuse can hurt someone. It’s obviously visible to other people, but what about the internal wounds it causes?Johnson said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 20,000 calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide every single day. Seventeen years ago, one of those calls was from a family member of Johnson. That’s when she was finally saved from her own mom and dad. But that was after suffering years of abuse from both of her parents.

"My mom actually started helping him by making sure my brother slept in the bedroom farthest from me, shutting doors to muffle my screams and cries, and as far as holding me down. She would also gag me with a sock if slapping me wouldn’t shut me up,” Johnson said.

Her paper was shaking as she spoke to the crowd at the square in Scottsboro, but she said it’s a story that must be shared.

“Domestic violence doesn't just affect the person being beaten. It also trickles down to others in the home. I want to give back by sharing my story and hopefully helping other young women find their voice," she said.

