Decomposed body found in Colbert County

A death investigation is underway in Colbert County.

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said a woman found a badly decomposed body near Elledge Loop Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the body is decomposed to the point that the gender and cause of death can only be determined through an autopsy. The body has been sent to Huntsville for identification.

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office expects to have more details Tuesday.

