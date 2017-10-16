Scottsboro tourism officials eye national bass tournament

Tourism officials in Scottsboro hope to land a national bass tournament this spring. They'll be asking the city for tourism dollars to help make that happen.

Tourism officials say they're making this happen through a $9,000 request to the city through their tourism fund, which comes from increases in local lodging taxes.

In Scottsboro, they're gearing up for the event scheduled to take place at Goose Pond Marina. Tourism officials say it's costing them some money to host the event but expect to see a tremendous amount of tourism dollars.

Midwest-based Angler's Choice wants to have their year-end Angler's Choice Classic held in Scottsboro. They'll bring with them about 300 boats and more than 600 anglers and their families to town for the Thursday through Friday tournament. Tourism officials say they'll also come early to do some pre-fishing.

Officials say all of this adds up to a lot of money that comes to town on events this big.

"Through their expenditures and the return on investment I will calculate at the end of this tournament. In the past, it's almost reached $3 million," said John Parsons, tourism vice president at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

The tournament is set for mid-March of 2018.

