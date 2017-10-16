Albertville seeks acquisition of additional property amid sports complex plans

The city of Albertville is moving forward with plans for a more than $40 million recreation complex.

On Monday night, the city council is expected to authorize the mayor to acquire additional property that may be used for overflow parking.

Officials believe portions of the recreation center project could get underway as early as this spring.

Albertville city officials are looking to acquire at least two properties near the intersection of Solitude Road and Highway 205. The property backs up the property of their current recreational facilities, which will be undergoing a huge facelift.

The city is looking to expand or create a new recreation center, add multiple ball fields, build indoor and outdoor aquatics centers, amphitheater, and splash pad.

Architects are still working on the rec center project. But city officials believe they'll be building three new tennis courts and begin work on the ball fields as early as spring.

"The ability for it to be done without disrupting current activities and the process of bidding it out, awarding a bid, seeing construction begin, it's a lot less complicated than with the recreational center itself," said Albertville City Council President Nathan Broadhurst.

Broadhurst anticipates construction of the recreation center will take place later in the year 2018.

