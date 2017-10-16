Albertville seeks acquisition of additional property amid sports complex plans

Dr. Joe Leahy, a survivor of the UAH shootings in 2010, died unexpectedly at his home Sunday.More >>
Dr. Joe Leahy, a survivor of the UAH shootings in 2010, died unexpectedly at his home Sunday.More >>
A special election has been called to fill the state representative seat of Jim Patterson, who died earlier this month.More >>
A special election has been called to fill the state representative seat of Jim Patterson, who died earlier this month.More >>
A single-vehicle crash sent the driver to the hospital Saturday afternoon.More >>
A single-vehicle crash sent the driver to the hospital Saturday afternoon.More >>
Marion County authorities confirm shots were fired outside the Walmart in Winfield Saturday afternoon.More >>
Marion County authorities confirm shots were fired outside the Walmart in Winfield Saturday afternoon.More >>
Sources confirmed that the Southern League owners were told that BallCorps will immediately request relocation to Madison, Alabama upon final approval and closing sale of the team.More >>
Sources confirmed that the Southern League owners were told that BallCorps will immediately request relocation to Madison, Alabama upon final approval and closing sale of the team.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
With $37,500 in hand, he says all he wants now is to see his record expunged.More >>
With $37,500 in hand, he says all he wants now is to see his record expunged.More >>
The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced from their mobile home in the 4000 block of East Blacklidge Drive after a fire caused serious damage Sunday night, Oct. 15. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders, according to the Tucson Fire Department. An older woman was carried out of the home by her son with the help of neighbors, according to TFD. TFD said she sustained minor i...More >>
The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced from their mobile home in the 4000 block of East Blacklidge Drive after a fire caused serious damage Sunday night, Oct. 15. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders, according to the Tucson Fire Department. An older woman was carried out of the home by her son with the help of neighbors, according to TFD. TFD said she sustained minor i...More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>