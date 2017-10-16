Autumn Evening with Friends, Inc. fundraiser

Friends Inc., an organization that provides support for those living with a serious illness or disability in Madison County, is holding its annual fundraiser this October.



The event will be held on Friday, October 27 at Meadow Creek Farm in Toney.



The fundraiser will start at 6:30pm with a social hour before dinner.



Tickets are $75 per person and $750 for a table for ten. All proceeds will go toward the training and coordination of Friends, Inc. volunteers.



Meadow Creek Farm is located at 9306 Pulaski Pike.



You can reserve your seat now by calling Friends, Inc. at (256) 534-4079.



