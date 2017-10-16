Special election announced for Madison County representative seat

A special election has been called to fill the state representative seat of Jim Patterson, who died earlier this month.

The special primary election for District 21 of Madison County will be Jan. 9. If a special election is not needed because the major parties only have one candidate, the special general election will be March 27.

The special primary runoff will be March 27 if necessitated by one candidate not receiving a majority in the special primary. If a special primary runoff is needed, the general election will be June 12.

