Candidates announced for Madison County special election

From the left, Rex Reynolds and Terry Jones

A special election has been called to fill the state representative seat of Jim Patterson, who died earlier this month.

The special primary election for District 21 of Madison County will be Jan. 9. The general election will be March 27 because a runoff won't be required.

The Secretary of State's office confirms each major party has one candidate. Rex Reynolds is running on the Republican side. Terry Jones is the Democratic nominee.

Independent candidates have until Jan. 9 to qualify.

Reynolds is a former Huntsville police chief and city administrator. Jones is a retired teacher from Hazel Green High School. He also ran for the seat in 2014.

