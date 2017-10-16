Candidates announced for Madison County special election

Business owners in two Tennessee cities are getting ready for possible violence this weekend.More >>
A Meridianville man wanted for the murder of his mother has pleaded guilty to crimes he committed while on the run in Michigan last month.More >>
Deliveries of drugs to DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day events are confidential, with no personal information collected and no questions asked.More >>
Police confirm a shooting victim was found at the University of Alabama in Huntsville Thursday night.More >>
Huntsville police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at Park Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
A woman has been arrested after leaving two young children unattended in a vehicle as she shopped in a grocery store, according to an Horry County Police incident report. Ashley Greene Knight, 25, has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.More >>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.More >>
