UAH shooting survivor passes away unexpectedly

Dr. Joe Leahy, a survivor of the UAH shootings in 2010, died unexpectedly at his home Sunday.More >>
A single-vehicle crash sent the driver to the hospital Saturday afternoon.More >>
Marion County authorities confirm shots were fired outside the Walmart in Winfield Saturday afternoon.More >>
Sources confirmed that the Southern League owners were told that BallCorps will immediately request relocation to Madison, Alabama upon final approval and closing sale of the team.More >>
Before the football game between Madison County and Madison Academy Friday night, Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell thanked the people who saved his life on the same field seven weeks ago.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
The jury deliberating Quinton Tellis' role in the murder of Jessica Chambers is having problems.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
Three weeks after a second embarrassing scandal rocked the University of Louisville basketball program, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was formally fired.More >>
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >>
