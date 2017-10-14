Alabama Arise concerned health care changes will keep people from enrolling

Health care policy experts say they are concerned that changes made by President Donald Trump will confuse consumers about getting insurance through the marketplace.

Jim Carnes, who is the policy director for the Alabama Arise Citizen's Policy Project, said he is worried that many of the roughly 200,000 Alabamians who currently have health care through the marketplace may think the changes made by Trump mean they can't sign up for 2018 coverage. Arise is a nonprofit organization that advocates for poor families in Alabama.

Carnes said it's important to get the word out that they can sign up for coverage because open enrollment for 2018 starts in less than three weeks, and people have a much shorter window to sign up for coverage. The federal government is not promoting the enrollment period this time.

Carnes said people need to know that they may qualify for tax credits and offsets on copays for 2018.

"People don't need to be afraid that they've lost something with this new development. It's just that it sets in motion some actions that are going to start undermining the health insurance market," he said.

Trump signed an executive order on Oct. 12 that opens up buying insurance across state lines, then announced the end of federal cost-reducing payments to insurance companies that allow them to charge lower premiums for low income and some middle income Americans.

The administration says the moves will open up market competition, resulting in lower premiums. Critics argue there will be much higher premiums for poorer, older and sicker people, with younger and healthier Americans getting cheaper plans that lack sufficient coverage.

Carnes said the actions will reduce cost-sharing, forcing many of the most vulnerable Alababians, such as older and sicker residents and single moms with children, out of health insurance altogether and will allow insurers under weaker regulations to sell weak plans that do not cover essential health benefits.

"The thing we're most concerned about is drawing younger, healthier people out into cheaper, shoddy plans that aren't regulated like the ones in the marketplace are, and that don't have those essential health benefits. Ande they look great on paper. They look great when you're paying your lower monthly premium, but when you get sick, you're out of luck," he said.

The open enrollment period begins Nov. 1. It has been cut in half, from 90 to 45 days this year, running through Dec. 15. To find out more, go to www.healthcare.gov.

