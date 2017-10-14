Driver airlifted from Madison County wreck

A female was injured in a single-vehicle wreck around U.S. 72 and Dug Hill Road on Oc.t 14, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

A single-vehicle crash sent the driver to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said a female veered off the road, hit a utility pole and overturned off U.S. 72 near Dug Hill Road.

She was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. Her current condition is not known.

