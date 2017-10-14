Shots fired outside Marion County Walmart

Shots were fired outside Walmart in Winfield on Oct. 14, 2017. (Source: Viewer)

Marion County authorities confirm shots were fired outside the Walmart in Winfield Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the parking lot shortly before 3 p.m. The store was put on lockdown as police investigated.

It is not yet known if anyone was hit.

Police pulled over a pickup truck afterward and took someone into custody.

WAFF 48 News is gathering more information.

