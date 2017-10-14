MLB approves sale of Mobile BayBears to company exploring Madison relocation

Major League Baseball has approved the sale of Mobile BayBears to BallCorps, LLC of Arizona. BallCorps is looking at five different locations to move the team, including Madison.

MLB's approval was the purchase's final hurdle. The Southern League and Minor League Baseball have already approved it. No real obstacles stood in the way of MLB's approval, as BallCorps CEO Ralph Nelson is a 25-year Major League Baseball executive, was vice president in charge of umpires for MLB for five years, and is well known in the commissioner’s office.

“BallCorps will confirm that it did receive Major League Baseball approval to purchase the Mobile BayBears. Closing is scheduled for later this week. What happens next will be forthcoming," Nelson said.

Sources previously confirmed that the Southern League owners were told that BallCorps will immediately request relocation to Madison, Alabama upon final approval and closing sale of the team with an anticipated date of 2019 to play in Madison. The relocation request will also require approval by the Southern League.

The team will play in Mobile for the 2018 season.

And as reported a month ago, sources have also confirmed that the company Populous of Kansas City, who is the builder of the majority of the MLB and minor league ballparks in the country, are several months into the design phase of a ballpark to be located at Town Madison.

READ MORE: Exploration rights approved for potential north Alabama baseball team

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48