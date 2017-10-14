Baseball moves closer to return to north Alabama

Sources have confirmed that the Southern League unanimously approved the sale of the Mobile BayBears to BallCorps, LLC of Arizona. WAFF 48 News has also confirmed that Minor League Baseball has approved the sale.

The final hurdle would be for Major League Baseball to approve it, which could happen in the next two weeks.

BallCorps CEO Ralph Nelson is a 25-year Major League Baseball executive, was vice president in charge of umpires for MLB for five years and is well known in the commissioner’s office. No real obstacles stand in the way of final approval from Major Leagues Baseball.

Sources also confirmed that the Southern League owners were told that BallCorps will immediately request relocation to Madison, Alabama upon final approval and closing sale of the team with an anticipated date of 2019 to play in Madison. The relocation request will also require approval by the Southern League.

The team will play in Mobile for the 2018 season.

And as reported a month ago, sources have also confirmed that the company Populous of Kansas City, who is the builder of the majority of the MLB and minor league ballparks in the country, are several months into the design phase of a ballpark to be located at Town Madison.

READ MORE: Exploration rights approved for potential north Alabama baseball team

Both Nelson and Town Madison spokesman Joey Ceci were reached to confirm the latest news. Both declined comment.

Stay with WAFF 48 News for the latest news moving forward.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48