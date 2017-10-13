Huntsville City Councilman thanks people who saved his life at football game

At the Madison County vs. Madison Academy game on Oct. 13, 2017, Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell thanked the people who saved him from cardiac arrest. (Source: WAFF)

Before the football game between Madison County and Madison Academy Friday night, Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell thanked the people who saved his life on the same field seven weeks ago.

Dion Schultz, one of the paramedics who saved Russell, said the survival rate for cardiac arrest victims in Madison County is about 30 percent. The councilman was fortunate to be in a place where several emergency professionals were too.

As Russell walked to midfield, the public address announcer said, "As he performs the coin toss in an honorary capacity, we give God glory for all he has done for a speedy recovery."

Russell was at Bill Washington Stadium on this night because of the people who were here that night when, as he worked as a line judge, he went into cardiac arrest.

"He took two steps forward and fell face first," Shultz said.

Team photographer Paulette Berryman, who was a few feet from Russell when he collapsed, is a cardiac care nurse. She began chest compressions. Dion and Jill Schultz, a married HEMSI paramedic team who work Madison Academy home games, used a defibrillator to shock Russell's heart back into rhythm.

"We were right there. We had all the equipment. We were able to take care of him within seconds to have his chances of survival rise," Dion Schultz said.

Aaron Hunt, who was on the chain crew that night, is also a HEMSI paramedic and rushed to help. And there were team doctors and trainers who did too.

"It's so nice to see all the people that worked so hard to save my life. And really appreciative. I'm thankful for the opportunity that I get to thank them," Russell said.

Russell is doing well enough in his recovery that, with his doctor's approval, he returned to officiating last week.

