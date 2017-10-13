Huntsville City Councilman thanks people who saved his life at football game

Before the football game between Madison County and Madison Academy Friday night, Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell thanked the people who saved his life on the same field seven weeks ago.More >>
Before the football game between Madison County and Madison Academy Friday night, Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell thanked the people who saved his life on the same field seven weeks ago.More >>
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said a grand jury did not return indictments in two recent homicide cases in Decatur.More >>
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said a grand jury did not return indictments in two recent homicide cases in Decatur.More >>
Partnership for a Drug-Free Community has announced the passing of its executive director, Deborah Soule.More >>
Partnership for a Drug-Free Community has announced the passing of its executive director, Deborah Soule.More >>
Huntsville police have charged a 17-year-old from Huntsville with capital murder.More >>
Huntsville police have charged a 17-year-old from Huntsville with capital murder.More >>
New Hope High School's principal confirms that football coach Kenny Chadwick has resigned.More >>
New Hope High School's principal confirms that football coach Kenny Chadwick has resigned.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.More >>
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>