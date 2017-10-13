DA: No indictments in 2 Decatur homicide cases

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said a grand jury did not return indictments in two recent homicide cases in Decatur.

The grand jury returned "no bill" verdicts in the shooting deaths of 36-year-old Bruce Rashad Moody and 45-year-old Nicholas Elliott Cazier. Both homicides were ruled justified.

Moody was killed at a home on Beard Street on Jan. 19. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Anderson said Beard was shot by his ex-wife's boyfriend after breaking into his home while armed with a box cutter. Three minor children were also in the residence.

In a separate case, Cazier was killed on May 9 at Eagle One Metal Roofing on U.S. 31. Police said Cazier got into a verbal dispute with employees and pulled a gun. An employee then shot and killed him.

Decatur police also determined both shootings were justified.

"It is a tragedy anytime a person loses their life under these circumstances. However, our grand jury gave thoughtful consideration to these cases and determined that no crime had been committed. In each instance, the investigation concluded that the shooters were acting in self-defense, and the grand jury agreed with these conclusions," Anderson said.

