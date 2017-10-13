Hospitals using red wagons to comfort young patients in honor of late Alabama child

Sources confirmed that the Southern League owners were told that BallCorps will immediately request relocation to Madison, Alabama upon final approval and closing sale of the team.More >>
Before the football game between Madison County and Madison Academy Friday night, Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell thanked the people who saved his life on the same field seven weeks ago.More >>
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said a grand jury did not return indictments in two recent homicide cases in Decatur.More >>
Partnership for a Drug-Free Community has announced the passing of its executive director, Deborah Soule.More >>
Huntsville police have charged a 17-year-old from Huntsville with capital murder.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>
