Hospitals using red wagon to comfort young patients in honor of late Alabama child

Red wagons in honor of Caroline Jones are used to comfort child patients at Huntsville Hospital. (Source: WAFF)

A child's next hospital stay at the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children could be a little less scary, thanks to a little red wagon to get them around during their stay. Huntsville Hospital and the St. Jude affiliate clinic have a new tool to put smiles on kids’ faces.

Two special red wagons are in memory of Caroline Jones, who was once a patient at Huntsville Hospital. She died in August of neuroblastoma six weeks before her fourth birthday. Her grandfather wants to keep her memory alive by easing hospital stays for other children.

"It allowed her a chance to be a kid and do something that kids like to do," said Ginger Berard, Caroline's grandmother.

"Well, coming from experience while taking Caroline hours and hours in that wagon, so hopefully here they can have family and friends do what I did, spent the time with Caroline walking and walking and talking," said Alan Berard, Caroline's grandfather who also has worked at Huntsville Hospital for 24 years.

Roger Leggett started this project, which now spans to 34 states and seven foreign counties.

"It's not scary to them. All of this environment, all of the IVs and machines around is so much different from what they have experience before and so this is a part of home to them and so they are not afraid of it," said Roger Leggett, who came to help deliver the wagons.

"That is wagon number 592 and 593," he said.

Now other kids will be able to enjoy roaming the hallways and getting outside in honor of Caroline.

"She was always up for aventures, she called it, which was her way of calling adventure, and she always wanted to go for walks outside so our choices were to take a wagon without a pole and push the IV pole, which was dangerous," Ginger Berard said.

"To see her (Adeline, a patient at Huntsville Hospital) get out of the room and have people wave to her and talk to her, that's the kind of normal social development she needs at this age, so it was perfect to see the immediate benefit of that from her," said Stefani Williams.

Huntsville Hospital staff, friends and family of Alan Berard helped fund three wagons in honor of Caroline. The third wagon is at a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

If you’d like to donate or buy a wagon in memory of someone, you can contact the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48