Former Shoals teacher pleads not guilty in sexual exploitation case

A former teacher pleaded not guilty to sexual exploitation at his arraignment hearing in federal court Friday. He is accused of recording a young girl in his bathroom 20 years ago in Colbert County.

Charles Mark McCormack is no longer in prison and is staying with his parents in Tuscumbia with an ankle monitor. He would not talk on camera.

In court, McMormack's attorney wanted to either clarify or modify his third-party custodianship, which requires at least one parent to be with him at all times. They said this demand by the government is a hardship on his parents, so the judge is considering allowing his wife to watch over him as well.

Federal investigators got a video from McCormack's former girlfriend, who found the recording back in 1997. McCormack was also being investigated for sex crimes involving kids three times while teaching kindergarten in north Georgia. The cases were d ropped all three times, and no charges were ever filed.

McCormack was on the substitute teacher list in Muscle Shoals at one time.

His next court appearance has not been set yet.

