World shooting competition comes to Marshall County

Hundreds of sharpshooters are coming to Sand Mountain to participate in the Rimfire Challenge World Championships.

This event is bringing about 350 shooters from all across the United States. They all hope to win the big prize, but to win, you've got to be fast.

"Some of our folks engaging five to seven targets on the average of two seconds from the tone," said match director Jeff Blackwell.

And winning can come down to the split-second.

"We time you down to the hundredth of a second, and the debates come down to a hundredth of a second," Blackwell said.

But it's that kind of close competition that brings these shooters to the Rimfire Challenge World Championship. It also brings amateurs to compete.

"There's a lot of people who are big competitors. I'm more of a participant and I just like the comradery. I'm friends with a lot of people out here," said amateur shooter Vic Feldman.

There are approximately $75,000 in prizes to be given away so it's more than a trophy that some of the pros are looking to take in very stiff competition.

"This will be the first rimfire challenge match that any of the big professionals have attended since I started attending worlds, so from that perspective it's a new thing for me to experience," said pro shooter Aimee Williams.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

The event is being held at the Cavern Cove Rimfire Shooting Range at 373 Ambush Trail in Woodville. There is no admission charge.

