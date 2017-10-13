Partnership for a Drug-Free Community director dies

Partnership for a Drug-Free Community has announced the passing of its executive director, Deborah Soule.

Soule died suddenly Thursday night. The cause wasn't released.

She has led the nonprofit partnership since she built it from scratch 30 years ago with a grant from the Junior League. She's spent the years since building it into a modest organization responsible for drug, alcohol and tobacco awareness programs. The partnership said throughout the years, she started school programs, created law enforcement coalitions,and was instrumental in helping pass state legislation related to synthetic drugs.

Her latest project, Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Leaders (TYTL) has has helped multiple high school students live drug-free. TYTL met to start its fifth year a few weeks ago.

Soule was born in Brooklyn, New York to Russian Jewish parents who came to this country to escape persecution. She grew up in New Jersey and lived in several other places, coming to Huntsville in the mid-1970s.

Her personal experience of losing her son, Maurice, to a drunk driver fueled her passion to help prevent other such losses and build the anti-addiction program.

During her tenure as director, the Partnership received local, state and national recognition. She was a community organizer and awarded the Martin Luther King Jr Unity Award.

“Deborah was a tremendous community liaison. She worked closely with the Huntsville Police Department, other City departments, and countless members of the greater Huntsville area. Her lifetime of work helped improve the lives of so many in the Rocket City. Our hearts are with Deborah’s family as they deal with the loss of such a significant force for good," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Soule is survived by her husband, Dr. Edward Soule, daughters Hope Seeley and Faith Kennedy, and grandchildren Michael Seeley, Megan Grasham, Jacob Seeley, Andrew Kennedy, and Julie Kennedy.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday with a funeral to follow at Monte Sano United Methodist Church at 601 Monte Sano Blvd. Burial will follow in Cameron United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gurley.

