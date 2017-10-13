Vintage British sports car show in Marshall County this weekend - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Vintage British sports car show in Marshall County this weekend

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A caravan of vintage British sports cars are making their way into Marshall County this weekend for an annual convention.

More than 50 Austin Healeys arrived Friday to participate in a Poker Run before stopping for lunch at Cathedral Caverns outside Grant.

They'll have a car show at 10 a.m. Saturday morning on the beach at Lake Guntersville Park. They'll have a driving contest at Guntersville High School at 1 p.m.

