Vintage British sports car show in Marshall County this weekend

A caravan of vintage British sports cars are making their way into Marshall County this weekend for an annual convention.

More than 50 Austin Healeys arrived Friday to participate in a Poker Run before stopping for lunch at Cathedral Caverns outside Grant.

They'll have a car show at 10 a.m. Saturday morning on the beach at Lake Guntersville Park. They'll have a driving contest at Guntersville High School at 1 p.m.

