Sheriff: Lawrence County man bribed homeless women for sexual favors

Marion County authorities confirm shots were fired outside the Walmart in Winfield Saturday afternoon.More >>
Marion County authorities confirm shots were fired outside the Walmart in Winfield Saturday afternoon.More >>
A single-vehicle crash sent the driver to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A single-vehicle crash sent the driver to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Sources confirmed that the Southern League owners were told that BallCorps will immediately request relocation to Madison, Alabama upon final approval and closing sale of the team.More >>
Sources confirmed that the Southern League owners were told that BallCorps will immediately request relocation to Madison, Alabama upon final approval and closing sale of the team.More >>
Before the football game between Madison County and Madison Academy Friday night, Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell thanked the people who saved his life on the same field seven weeks ago.More >>
Before the football game between Madison County and Madison Academy Friday night, Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell thanked the people who saved his life on the same field seven weeks ago.More >>
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said a grand jury did not return indictments in two recent homicide cases in Decatur.More >>
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said a grand jury did not return indictments in two recent homicide cases in Decatur.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
Two infants were found dead late Friday night and police are trying to piece together what happened.More >>
Two infants were found dead late Friday night and police are trying to piece together what happened.More >>
Tina Frost, 27, is responding to family members and has taken her first few steps, according the her mother's latest update on a GoFundMe account.More >>
Tina Frost, 27, is responding to family members and has taken her first few steps, according the her mother's latest update on a GoFundMe account.More >>