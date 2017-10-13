Sheriff: Lawrence County man bribed homeless women for sexual favors

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said an "unwanted guest call" south of Moulton resulted in one person a man's arrest on human trafficking and felony drug charges, as well as the seizure of assorted illegal drugs.

Agents with the drug task force arrested 59-year-old Joseph Stevenson Glenn, also known as Steve Glenn.

Mitchell said the arrest was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the sheriff's office, drug task force and Moulton Police Department. He said officers and deputies were dispatched to Glenn's residence in reference to an unwanted guest attempting to make a forced entry into the home. When law enforcement arrived, they said Glenn told them a male subject was trying to enter the home. Mitchell said when deputies and agents spoke with the male subject, they learned that Glenn and two females at the residence were possibly involved in illegal drug use and that Glenn had been furnishing illegal drugs to females in exchange for sexual favors.

Mitchell said during the course of the investigation, deputies and officers observed what appeared to be illegal drugs lying in plain view. During a search of the residence, agents located a quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine as well as items used to consume and weigh illegal drugs.

Mitchell said they also found several nude photos of women on Glenn's cellphone. Glenn allegedly explained that women would send him nude photos in an attempt for him to provide monetary assistance. Mitchell said Glenn told agents that he did not know the women that sent him the nude photos.

Mitchell said agents interviewed two young woman that Glenn had allowed to live at the residence and learned Glenn had been allowing homeless young women to live at his home. Mitchell said Glenn would exchange monetary assistance, illegal drugs and shopping sprees in exchange for sexual favors while they were living there.

Agents also reportedly learned Glenn had one of the women recruit a friend that needed her cell phone bill paid in exchange for allowing him to participate and watch sexual acts to be preformed by the women. Mitchell said it appeared this is not an isolated incident, and agents believe other young women will come forward about Glenn seducing them with a place to live, money and drugs in exchange for sexual favors.

"Sheriff Mitchell said it is not uncommon for sexual predators to seduce young women that have a low self-esteem, no place to live or no type of resources in order to survive on the streets, by luring them with money, drugs and a place to live and after luring the women, predators will them brain wash the women into thinking that they have no other options and then convince the women to engage in sexual acts as payment for what the predator has provided. Sheriff Mitchell said the women in this case believed that no one would believe them if they sought help or would offer to assist or provide them with assistance in leaving Glenn," the sheriff;'s office said in a news release.

Glenn was booked into the county jail without bond pending investigation.

Mitchell said agents located safe locations for the two women to reside while this investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office asks that any women who believe they may be a victim of Glenn's illegal activity to please come forward by contacting agents with the drug task force at 256-974-2534

