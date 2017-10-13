Huntsville teen charged with capital murder

Huntsville police have charged a 17-year-old from Huntsville with capital murder.More >>
Huntsville police have charged a 17-year-old from Huntsville with capital murder.More >>
New Hope High School principal confirms that football coach Kenny Chadwick has resigned.More >>
New Hope High School principal confirms that football coach Kenny Chadwick has resigned.More >>
Marlon Wayans delivers your weather forecast during WAFF 48 News at NoonMore >>
Marlon Wayans delivers your weather forecast during WAFF 48 News at NoonMore >>
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine FunnyMaine Johnson on Week 7 of College FootballMore >>
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine FunnyMaine Johnson on Week 7 of College FootballMore >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Another crucial day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
Another crucial day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>