Huntsville teen charged with capital murder

Huntsville police have charged a 17-year-old from Huntsville with capital murder.

Police say the unidentified suspect shot and killed 21-year-old Demaruis Roger Smith of Huntsville Thursday afternoon.

Police say Smith was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling on Greenhill Drive when several subjects shot at the vehicle at about 4 p.m. He was struck once and passed away at Huntsville Hospital a short time later.

There was an ongoing dispute between the individuals involved that led to the shooting, according to police.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

