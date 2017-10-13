New Hope football coach resigns following arrest

New Hope High School principal confirms that football coach Kenny Chadwick has resigned.

The reason for the departure isn't clear. Principal Lavell Everett said Chadwick resigned for personal reasons but did not give specifics.

Chadwick, 37, was arrested in Dade County, Georgia on Sept. 26 on DUI, open container, and speeding charges. Everett said this was not the reason given for the resignation. He said he was not even aware of the arrest.

This is Chadwick's first year at New Hope. He resigned from Fort Payne to take the job.

