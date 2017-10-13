Austin High School honors fallen hero during homecoming parade

Most homecoming parades have the pretty girls, the football team, and the band. But there is something in the air for this parade. A sense of patriotism. Sophomores concentrated more on the loss of alum Brian Woeber and his service.

"I think our kids especially our sophomores have shown a great amount of patriotism, a great amount of responsibility to their community, to their country," said Deona Turner, Spectator, and mom.

"Brian Woeber was a friend of mine and my son-in-law and we want to honor him as a graduate of Austin High School and for his total commitment to our freedom to do what we are doing today," said Cindy Averitt.

That commitment carried over the next day with football players and cheerleaders sharing an early morning visit to elementary schools and encouraging little ones beginning their day.

"We like to give back to the community. We know all these kids look up to us in a positive way. And we just want to help them out and be nice to them and make their day," Jackson Landers, Austin High School Senior.

"I just want to come out here and make their day...make their morning a little bit better....seeing if they're going to the game," said Cade Jenkins, Austin High School Junior.

That supportive nudge to impressionable little ones could be influencing tomorrow's players and cheerleaders.

"It's very important because without our community we wouldn't have support at our games and it's just important to get the kids involved and everything," said Brennah McNeal.

They are taking school spirit up a notch and giving back to the community.

The Austin High School Class of 2020 is supporting the Wounded Warrior Project on behalf of Brian Woeber. A portion of the proceeds made from t-shirt sales during homecoming will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project so they can further assist future military families in their hour of need. They are selling the t-shirts through Friday, October 27.

To find out about shirt sizes, price and how else you can donate and help the Austin High School Class of 2020 honor Brian Woeber click here .

