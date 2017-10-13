Shoals authorities round up dozens facing criminal charges

Officers in the Shoals are rounding up at least 80 people on grand jury indictments.

The indictments range from trafficking in controlled substances, possession and distribution of controlled substance, theft of property, and receiving stolen property.

Law enforcement officers are searching in Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin and Lawrence Counties as well as people in Tennessee in Gile and Lawrence counties.

These cases are a joint investigation among multiple departments. The roundup started around 6 o'clock on Friday morning.

