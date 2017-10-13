3 in custody after high-speed chase ends in Huntsville

Three men are in custody after a high-speed chase. Police say they received calls of the men breaking into cars early Friday morning.

The chase started in Lincoln County, Tennessee and ended in Huntsville when one of the tires blew out near Winchester Road which is west of Memorial Parkway.

The SUV the men were in was stolen and police found a gun inside.

