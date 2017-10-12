Kitchen Cops: 2 low performers, 2 high performers

A food establishment has to score an 84 or lower to be a Kitchen Cops low performer. Both of this week's low performers landed right on that number.

The Madison County Health Department reports that employees at the Captain D's on Airport Road in Huntsville were using broken fryer baskets. The inspector also reports that the backflow protection devices for a hose and a faucet were broken. Those devices are needed to prevent contaminated water from flowing back into the water supply.

The Quik Mart in the 500 block of East 2nd Street in Muscle Shoals also scored an 84. The Colbert County Health Department reports there was fried chicken without date marks to indicate when it was prepared.

The score of 84 puts them on the low performers list. It only takes an 85 to get off of it. We'll let you know how they perform when the inspector returns.

5A Restaurant in Harvest is one of two Kitchen Cops high performers that each scored a 99. The other is the Subway at 11610 South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

