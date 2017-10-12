Senate candidate Moore speaks at Madison County GOP Freedom Gala

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore made the keynote address Thursday at the Madison County Republican Executive Committee's Freedom Gala, which was held at the Jackson Center in Huntsville.

The media did not have the opportunity to ask questions of Moore about published reports concerning his compensation for part-time work at the Foundation for Moral Law, which is Moore's charity. Moore's campaign official at the function said that Moore could not meet with reporters after he spoke because he had an early flight to Washington, D.C. for an event there Friday.

During his speech, Moore, who faces Democratic nominee Doug Jones in the special election for a U.S. Senate seat on Dec. 12, told stories about soldiers at war and recited quotes by American leaders, including Abraham Lincoln. Moore spoke of his stated principles concerning government and that the United States is founded on God.

"I submit to you that it's not just a religious thing. It's not something that we just have an alternative. If we don't recognize that this nation founded upon God, then we're going to lose our country. We're going lose our rights. We're going lose our freedoms," Moore said.

The Madison County Republican Executive Committee presented the Freedom Award to the widow of Jim Patterson on his behalf. The Madison County state representative who survived as a prisoner of war during Vietnam died earlier this month.

