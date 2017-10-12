Marshall County Schools getting 27 new buses

Twenty-seven new buses are coming to Marshall County Schools.

The system's transportation director said it is one of the largest bus orders they've ever placed, but it's reasonable because they have the oldest fleet of any system in the state.

Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley said the new additions to the fleet will have a lot of added safety measures.

"The newer buses will have an arm that will swing out five feet in front of the bus so that the drivers will visibly see the children walking in front of the bus. They will also have higher seats in the case of an accident. And there will be added cameras. There will be four cameras on each of the buses," said Wigley.

Officials said the additional cameras will provide higher quality video than the old ones. And the hard drive will also allow them to record more footage than before.

Funding for the buses came from the state's fleet renewal program.

The new buses should be added to the fleet by late November.

