New Fall Bazaar coming to downtown Guntersville this weekend

A Madison County grand jury indicted a former mail carrier on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.
A gun was discovered and removed from a Marshall County school last month. Now action is being taken against two high school students at Asbury School.
Huntsville police say one person was shot around 1 p.m. Thursday outside a business on Southwest Merchants Walk in south Huntsville.
The Decatur Police Department and FBI worked together to arrest a suspected human trafficker.
The University of North Alabama is finally revealing what they did after learning of sexual abuse allegations involving a student and professor.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver's life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for "Bible Study" at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. "Bible Study" is the term the actives used to descri...
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.
