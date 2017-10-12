New Fall Bazaar coming to downtown Guntersville this weekend

Huntsville police say one person was shot outside a business on Southwest Merchants Walk in south Huntsville at about 1 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Huntsville police say one person was shot outside a business on Southwest Merchants Walk in south Huntsville at about 1 p.m. Thursday.More >>
A Madison County grand jury indicted a former mail carrier on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.More >>
A Madison County grand jury indicted a former mail carrier on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.More >>
A gun was discovered and removed from a Marshall County school last month. Now action is being taken against two high school students at Asbury School.More >>
A gun was discovered and removed from a Marshall County school last month. Now action is being taken against two high school students at Asbury School.More >>
The Decatur Police Department and FBI worked together to arrest a suspected human trafficker.More >>
The Decatur Police Department and FBI worked together to arrest a suspected human trafficker.More >>
The University of North Alabama is finally revealing what they did after learning of sexual abuse allegations involving a student and professor.More >>
The University of North Alabama is finally revealing what they did after learning of sexual abuse allegations involving a student and professor.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>