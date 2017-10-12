New Fall Bazaar coming to downtown Guntersville this weekend

The Downtown Guntersville Merchants Association will host its first Fall Bazaar this weekend.

Lynne Karle, the event's organizer, said they hope to draw more people to downtown with new seasonal events similar to the Night Before Christmas, which has been a longtime tradition.

"Because people are driving through on 431 all the time and they just don't take time to stop, and so if something like this, we're hoping will get them to stop. We do get a lot of people from out of town though because of the lake, so we get a lot of tourists that come to town here," said Karle.

The inaugural Fall Bazaar will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and run through Saturday evening.

Twenty-five booths from around the Tennessee Valley will be stationed in Holt’s Alley next to the Brick restaurant.

Other activities include a tractor show, cake walk and a number of food trucks.

